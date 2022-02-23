Azerbaijani president ends his official visit to Russia

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today completed his official visit to the Russian Federation.

President Aliyev on Monday arrived in Moscow for an official visit.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani president met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, the heads of state signed a Declaration on “Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation”.

