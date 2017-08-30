Azerbaijani President extends Independence Day greetings to Supreme Head of State of Malaysia

Azerbaijani President extends Independence Day greetings to Supreme Head of State of Malaysia

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated XV Supreme Head of State of Malaysia, Sultan Muhammad V, as his country celebrates national Independence Day, AzerTag reports.

"I believe that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia will continue developing and expanding in the best interests of our nations," the President said in his message.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, and happiness, and the friendly people of Malaysia lasting peace and prosperity," the head of state added.'

News.Az

News.Az