Azerbaijani president highlights normalization of relations with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan as he addressed the first session of the seventh convocation of Milli Majlis.

Recalling that it was Azerbaijan that had initiated the peaceful negotiations with Armenia following the Second Karabakh War, the head of state noted that at that time, neither Armenia nor other countries, in general, had formed their own ideas about what the future would be, News.Az reports.Emphasizing that Armenia is artificially delaying the issue, the President of Azerbaijan said: "So far - there have been 10 exchanges of comments - since our first draft was sent to Armenia. ... as the months passed, we actually expected that Armenia would give us its comments more promptly. But we saw the exact opposite. We had to wait for 70 days to receive the final version from them. All non-agreed provisions were removed from the peace treaty in their version. In other words, we did not expect such a primitive and inadequate step."President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that a number of points give reason to say that Armenia, in fact, does not want peace, but seeks to drag time.

News.Az