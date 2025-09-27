Azerbaijani president honors memory of Patriotic War martyrs with minute of silence

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 27, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev observed a minute of silence at 12:00 at the Ganja Memorial Complex to honor the memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War on Remembrance Day, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Today commemorates the 5th anniversary of the beginning of the 44-day Patriotic War, which brought an end to aggression against Azerbaijan and almost 30 years of the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

Exactly 5 years ago today, glorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, under the leadership of our victorious Commander-in-Chief, responded resolutely to 30 years of historical injustice, grave violations of our territorial integrity, sovereignty and international law.

27 September is officially observed each year in Azerbaijan as a Commemoration Day, established by presidential decree, in solemn recognition of the profound respect and gratitude owed to the sacred spirit of our Martyrs who are the heroes of chronicle of this history.

On 27 September - Commemoration Day, the Azerbaijani people solemnly pay tribute to the courageous sons and daughters who laid down their lives defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, and extend our heartfelt wishes for good health to the veterans who sacrificed their health in this cause.

In these 5 years since 27 September, Azerbaijan has made significant progress in advancing the reconstruction and peace-building efforts of the post-conflict period. Today, life is returning to the liberated territories, with cities and villages devastated by occupation and aggression undergoing revitalization through the application of the highest international standards and advanced technologies.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az