Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs order on conscription

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on the conscription of Azerbaijani citizens for active military service from April 1 to 30, 2024, and the transfer of the servicemen from active military service to reserve units.

According to the order, citizens born in 2006 and who have reached 18 years by the day of conscription (including that day), as well as born in 1989-2005 and who are under 35-years-old, who have not served active military service in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other armed units established according to the country's legislation, having no right of deferral of active military service or those who have not released from active military service have been conscripted into active military service from April 1 to 30, 2024.

News.Az