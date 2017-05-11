Azerbaijani president inaugurates new bridge in Pirallahi

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of a new bridge in Pirallahi, Baku on May 11, APA reports.

President of Azeravtoyol OJSC Saleh Mammadov informed the president about the bridge. The new bridge with the width of 14 m, length of 441, is located in the 23rd km of Gala-Pirallahi motor road.



The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the new bridge.

