Azerbaijani president invites Int’l Automobile Federation head to COP29

On September 15, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the International Automobile Federation.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem expressed his gratitude to the head of state for his support in hosting the General Assembly of the International Automobile Federation and the Prize-Giving ceremony of the Federation held in Baku last December, New.Az repoorts.The President of the International Automobile Federation hailed the close relations between the Federation and the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and clubs, adding that this cooperation is expanding.Mohammed Ben Sulayem underlined that the International Automobile Federation would support activities in the field of transport within the framework of COP, noting that experts of the Federation would cooperate with Azerbaijan in this regard.The President of Azerbaijan invited the President of the International Automobile Federation to the COP29.

News.Az