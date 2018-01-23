Azerbaijani President meets Georgian PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Kvirikashvili within the framework of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos

APA's local bureau reports referring to the Georgian government administration that bilateral relations, strategic partnership and successfully implemented joint projects were discussed during the meeting. The sides stressed the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Qars railway. It was noted that this project plays an important role and creates new opportunities in the region.

The meeting touched upon cooperation in the field of transit of energy resources, as well as issues of development of trade and economic relations. The sides noted the importance of partnership between the two countries for the region.

News.Az

