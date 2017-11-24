Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Egyptian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended his condolences to Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties and injuries caused by an armed attack on the Al Rawda mosque,” President Aliyev said in his letter of condolences, APA reports.



“We are outraged by this terrible terrorist act against civilians and consider it necessary to be consistent in the fight against all the manifestations of terrorism,” he noted.



“On the occasion of this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the people of Egypt, and wish those injured the swiftest possible recovery,” said Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az

