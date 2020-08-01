Azerbaijani president phones Iranian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

The head of state congratulated Rouhani and the brotherly people of Iran on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, and extended his best wishes for prosperity.

Hassan Rouhani thanked for attention and congratulations, and extended his best wishes to the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holiday.

Ilham Aliyev and Hassan Rouhani expressed their confidence that the friendly relations between the two countries would continue to develop successfully in political, economic, cultural and other areas.

The issues of the implementation of the North-South transport corridor were discussed as well. Both sides noted the strategic importance of the project and hailed the measures taken. They also exchanged views over the work to be done in this area.

The presidents also discussed the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the importance of joining efforts in this regard. The decision was made to organize videoconferences on the pandemic between the two countries` officials.

News.Az