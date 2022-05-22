Azerbaijani President praises Charles Michel's support for the normalization of relations with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

During a one-on-one meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel, President Ilham Aliyev praised the EU leader's support for the drafting of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, normalization of relations between the two countries, opening of transport corridors, delimitation and demarcation of borders, News.az reports.

Noting that this is the third meeting in this format initiated and mediated by the European Union, the President of Azerbaijan thanked Charles Michel for organizing the meeting.

