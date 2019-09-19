Azerbaijani President receives Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China

Azerbaijani President receives Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Li Zhanshu, APA reports citing the Presidential press service.

News.Az

News.Az