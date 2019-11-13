Azerbaijani president receives Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations Malcolm Hoenlein, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
