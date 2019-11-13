Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president receives Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations

  • Other
  • Share
Azerbaijani president receives Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations Malcolm Hoenlein, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      