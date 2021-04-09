Azerbaijani president receives president of 75th session of UN General Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir.

Welcoming Bozkir, the Azerbaijani president said it is proud that a representative of the brotherly country is the President of the UN General Assembly.

“I know that despite COVID, the 75th session is going well and you have made great effort in that direction. At the same time, thank you for your support. As you know, we have launched several initiatives on COVID. We held the Summit of the Turkic Council, the Non-Aligned Movement Summit and succeeded in holding a special session of the UN General Assembly on COVID. You have also provided great support,” the head of state said.

He noted that Azerbaijan has traditionally had close relations with UN agencies, and these relations continue.

Bozkir, in turn, described Azerbaijan a very important partner for Azerbaijan.

“The special session of the United Nations chaired by Your Excellency during the pandemic was indeed a timely and extremely important meeting. The many months of your efforts have made me feel proud to chair the organization, so thank you for that,” he said.

News.Az