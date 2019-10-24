Azerbaijani President receives President of Presidium of Supreme People’s Assembly of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the Democra

President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly Choe Ryong Hae extended greetings of Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un to the head of state.

They noted that cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea was developing and underlined that there were opportunities for expanding relations in the economic and humanitarian areas. The sides expressed confidence that President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly Choe Ryong Hae`s visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to the development of the bilateral ties.

The President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly said that the visit of Azerbaijan`s national leader Heydar Aliyev to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in 1985 when he worked in the leadership of the Soviet Union, was remembered with pleasure in his country.

The sides expressed confidence that Azerbaijan`s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement would be successful.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un`s for greetings and asked Choe Ryong Hae to extend his greetings to Kim Jong Un.

News.Az

