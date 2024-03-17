Azerbaijani President: Reforms in our Armed Forces have led to good results
“Reforms in our Armed Forces have led to good results,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, News.Az reports.
“We are modernizing our defense capability and can demonstrate a high level of professionalism today,” the head of state added.