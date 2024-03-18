Azerbaijani President: Regrettably, outcomes of Second Karabakh War did not serve as lesson to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Regrettably, the outcomes of the Second Karabakh War did not serve as a lesson to Armenia. If they had, the need for the anti-terror operation would not have arisen,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, News.Az reports.

The head of state pointed out that after the Second Karabakh War, Armenia sought to maintain its illegal armed formations in Azerbaijani territories permanently and attempted to keep the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh republic alive unlawfully, adding such actions run counter to international law and above all, contradict the will of the Azerbaijani people.

News.Az