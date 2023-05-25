Azerbaijani President: Seaport of Alat will be modernized in near future

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The seaport of Alat, designed to transport 15 million tons of cargo, will be modernized in the near future and its cargo handling capacity will reach 25 million tons,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, News.Az reports.

“This is particularly important given the fact that a large increase in cargo transportation through Azerbaijan has been observed recently. A modern shipbuilding yard has been operating in Baku for several years now,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az