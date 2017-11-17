Azerbaijani president sends congratulatory letter to Latvian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated his Latvian counterpart Raimonds Vejonis on the occasion of his country’s national holiday.

“On behalf of the Azerbaijani people and on my own, I sincerely congratulate you and the people of Latvia on the occasion of Latvia’s national holiday – Independence Day,” the Azerbaijani president said in his congratulatory letter, APA reports.



President Aliyev expressed his confidence that the traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia will continue to serve the interests of the peoples of the two countries.



“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Latvia everlasting peace and prosperity,” said the Azerbaijani president.

