Azerbaijani president signs order on conscription

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conscription of citizens of Azerbaijan into the active military service and transfer of the servicemen from active military service to reserve units on January 1-30, 2018.

Under the order, the Azerbaijani citizens born in 2000 who are 18 years of age on the day of conscription, as well as those born in 1983-1999 and are under the age of 35 and citizens of Azerbaijan Republic who have no rights of deferral of services in the republic’s armed forces and other military formations are to be conscripted into active military service on January 1-30, 2018.

The servicemen who served a term of service envisaged by the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic “On military service” are to be discharged on January 1-30, 2018.

