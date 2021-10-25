Azerbaijani President: The present and future generations of our people will always be proud of our martyrs

“Speaking of this glorious victory today, first of all, we must remember our dear martyrs. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. Our martyrs will live forever in our hearts,” said President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev as he met with members of the Gubadli district public.

“The present and future generations of the Azerbaijani people will always be proud of our martyrs. Gubadli resident, National Hero Shukur Hamidov was an example for all our servicemen and the younger generation,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

