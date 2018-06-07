Azerbaijani president to visit Turkey on June 12

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will visit Turkey to attend the opening ceremony of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project to be held in Eskisehir on June 12, Turkey’s Embassy in Baku told APA.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also take part in the opening ceremony of TANAP.

News.Az

News.Az