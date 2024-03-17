Azerbaijani President: Today, we are in an active phase of peace talks with Armenia

“Today, we are in an active phase of peace talks with Armenia,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, News.Az reports.

“Once again, I’d like to say that it was our initiative to start peace negotiations. We have already had seven rounds of exchanges of comments with Armenian counterparts on a draft peace agreement,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az