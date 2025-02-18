Azerbaijani president visits Aghdam to inspect ongoing reconstruction process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on Tuesday visited the city of Aghdam to inspect the ongoing restoration work there.

The head of state and the first lady reviewed the ongoing construction of the Hilton Garden Inn in the city of Aghdam, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the progress of the hotel’s construction.

The Hilton Garden Inn is being built near the city center of Aghdam.

The hotel, covering a total area of 2.16 hectares, consists of three blocks with 2, 6, and 7 floors. Designed to meet the most modern standards, it will feature 127 rooms with interior designs tailored to guests’ preferences.

On the first floor, guests will find a lobby and a comfortable waiting area. The hotel will include conference and meeting halls for various events. Its restaurant and banquet halls will offer ample opportunities for high-level dining and leisure.

The modern hotel will also feature a swimming pool, fitness center, and SPA to ensure the health and relaxation of guests. As of now, 60% of the construction work has been completed.

Photo: AZERTAC

More than 100 employees are expected to work at the Hilton Garden Inn.

President Ilham Aliyev then attended the inauguration of the Aghdam Regional Digital Control Center and the Training-Education Complex, owned by Azerishig OJSC.

Chairman of Azerishig OJSC, Vugar Ahmadov, briefed the head of state on the facilities established within the center. In line with President Ilham Aliyev’s directives, extensive reconstruction and modernization works have been undertaken in the liberated territories to restore electricity networks, ensure energy security, and supply power to new infrastructure projects. As part of Aghdam city’s master plan, the Aghdam Regional Digital Control Center was built to support the city’s growing infrastructure, following its groundbreaking by President Ilham Aliyev on May 2, 2023.

The two-story center features two 2500 kVA power transformers and closed-type 35 kV and 0.4 kV distribution units on the first floor, with control, technical, and auxiliary rooms on the second floor. Electricity is supplied from the 110/35/10 kV “Aghdam-2” substation via a 35 kV aerial-cable line. The center ensures real-time digital control of the power grid, improving efficiency and reliability across the region. It also includes modern workspaces for engineers and a reception area for citizens.

Photo: AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev launched the Aghdam Regional Digital Control Center.

The Training-Education Complex is fully equipped to host international events. It will facilitate the training of qualified specialists in the field of power engineering with the participation of local and international trainers. The complex will also provide instruction on the application and operation of renewable energy sources, professional skill development, hands-on training in real work conditions, and skills competitions. The training hall is designed to offer a visual presentation of the modern 35/0.4 kV network model, fiber-optic cables of 35 and 0.4 kV, and the application areas and advantages of composite fiberglass poles.

The complex also features dedicated stands showcasing network components and equipment. A model demonstrating the application of green energy sources (solar and wind power facilities) in the liberated territories has been developed. This model will be used for training both technical staff and future active consumers. In addition, the complex includes an electronic display highlighting historical achievements in the energy sector, interactive educational stands, modern metering devices (SMS, Smart, and NFC meters), safety equipment, and management posters.

Photo: AZERTAC

The head of state and the first lady also inspected the ongoing construction of the Aghdam Mugham Center.

They were briefed on the developments at the Mugham Center.

The center, spanning 1.4 hectares, includes a café, a cinema hall, a library, and two dance halls on the first floor. The 507-seat concert hall offers comprehensive facilities for hosting various cultural events, including mugham nights.

Administrative offices are located on the second floor. The center will also feature 14 classrooms, an exhibition hall, a meeting room, a teachers' room, and additional facilities.

An open-air amphitheater, covering 1,250 square meters, has also been constructed at the Aghdam Mugham Center.

Construction and installation works are nearing completion, with final finishing taking place in the auditorium and the exterior of the building. Equipment and furniture installation is also in progress.

In recent years, the Azerbaijani government has actively promoted and developed mugham, with significant contributions from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. As a result of the Foundation’s initiatives, Azerbaijani mugham has been inscribed on UNESCO’s “Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity” list.

The foundation stone for the Aghdam Mugham Center was laid by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on May 2, 2023.

Photo: AZERTAC

Furthermore, the president and the first lady inspected the construction progress of the 960-seat Aghdam city secondary school No. 1. The head of state and the first lady were briefed on the latest developments. The three-story school building spans over 4,300 square meters. The foundation stone for the 960-seat school was laid in May 2021. The school will feature a library, a museum, two canteens, subject classrooms, as well as physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories, an auditorium, a gym, and 8 STEAM rooms. Construction of the school is expected to be completed in 2025. Photo: AZERTAC Later on, the Azerbaijani leader and first lady inspected the conditions at the “Aghdam Residence” residential complex. The head of state and the first Lady were briefed on the latest developments. Covering a total area of 1.55 hectares, the complex consists of six initial residential buildings. The six-story structures comprise a total of 11 blocks. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva toured some of the completed apartments. The complex features a total of 45 one-room, 108 two-room, 48 three-room, and 8 four-room units. Construction and installation work at the complex have been completed. To enhance residents’ convenience, the area will feature a park, recreational spaces, social and service facilities, parking lots, bicycle paths, children's playgrounds, and sports fields, along with extensive landscaping and greenery. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of the residential complex on February 13, 2022. Photo: AZERTAC They also examined the conceptual project for the Asgaran Fortress Complex. Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and President's Special Representative in the city of Khankendi, and Aghdara, and Khojaly districts Elchin Yusubov provided detailed information about the project to the President and First Lady. The design of the Asgaran Fortress Complex is based on a concept divided into four main areas: “Cultural and Natural Heritage,” “Infrastructure and Services,” “Entertainment and Recreation,” and “Marketing and Promotion.” The project includes the conservation and fortification of the fortress, archaeological excavations, and the creation of an open-air historical park. Plans also involve the construction of a residential complex offering recreational services and the development of internal road networks for pedestrians and transport within the fortress area. The complex will host cultural festivals and events year-round, with facilities for sports, recreation, entertainment, trade, public catering, and more. Asgaran Fortress, built in the 18th century under the rule of Karabakh’s Panahali Khan, is a rare example of Azerbaijani architecture.

