Azerbaijani president watches fights at World Judo Championships

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his family members, President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga and President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer have watched fights at the World Judo Championships at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Azerbaijan's Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) progressed to the finals of the championships, Trend reports. On the way to the finals, Kokauri defeated Belarus Uladzislau Tsiarpitski, Polish Maciej Sarnacki, Czech Lukas Krpalek and Uzbek Bekmurod Oltiboev.

He won silver after losing to Georgian Guram Tushishvili in the final bout.

The tournament brought together 460 male and 298 female judokas from 125 countries.

