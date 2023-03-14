Azerbaijani President: We are working to provide necessary transmission capabilities to export energy volumes
“The potential of renewable sources of wind and solar in Azerbaijan is close to 200 gigawatts. So, now we're working already not only to continue to attract foreign investors but also to provide necessary transmission capabilities to export this volume,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with heads of Germany’s leading companies in Berlin.