PM Modi holds talks with Italian president in Rome during European tour

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held delegation-level talks with President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella during his visit to Italy.

The meeting comes as part of his ongoing five-nation European tour, which is aimed at strengthening India’s diplomatic and economic ties across the continent, News.Az reports, citing The Hindu.

Earlier, Mr Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over dinner in Rome and also visited the Colosseum, where discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between India and Italy. In a post on X, he said both sides exchanged perspectives on a wide range of issues and looked forward to continued talks on boosting bilateral relations.

During his visit, Mr Modi also stated that further discussions with President Mattarella would focus on expanding India-Italy cooperation. He arrived in Rome from Norway and was received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani. The visit marks the final leg of his five-nation tour.

News.Az