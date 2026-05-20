US primary election results 2026 Trump gains shake Republican race as key states deliver major wins

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US primary elections in Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, Oregon, Idaho and Pennsylvania on Tuesday brought major political shifts, highlighting Republican divisions, strong Democratic turnout and the continued influence of President Donald Trump ahead of the 2028 presidential cycle.

Millions of voters took part as parties selected candidates for key congressional and state races, News.Az reports, citing Sunday Guardian.

In Kentucky, Trump-backed Ed Gallrein defeated incumbent Thomas Massie with 54.9% to 45.1%, while Trump-endorsed Andy Barr was projected to win the Republican Senate primary. Georgia’s Senate race moved to a runoff after Mike Collins led with 40.4%, while Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won the gubernatorial primary with 56.2%.

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Oregon and Idaho contests showed Democrats holding urban strength while Republicans performed strongly in conservative districts. In Alabama, GOP incumbents including Gov. Kay Ivey and Sen. Katie Britt secured comfortable wins. Pennsylvania remained highly competitive, with incumbents from both parties winning key districts.

The results reflect ongoing Republican tensions between establishment and Trump-aligned factions, while Democrats consolidated support in major urban and suburban areas. Analysts say the primaries will shape strategy ahead of the 2028 presidential cycle, especially in battleground states.

News.Az