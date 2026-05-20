Trump-backed candidates score major wins in key Republican primaries

In Kentucky, political newcomer Ed Gallrein defeated long-time Congressman Thomas Massie in the Republican primary for the state’s 4th Congressional District after a heated campaign focused heavily on loyalty to Trump. Massie, known for frequently opposing his party in Congress, described the race as the most difficult of his political career after millions of dollars were spent during the contest, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

In Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger failed to advance in the Republican gubernatorial primary after years of criticism from Trump over the 2020 presidential election. Trump-backed Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones and healthcare executive Rick Jackson advanced to a runoff election scheduled for June 16 after neither candidate secured enough votes to win outright.

Meanwhile, Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr won the Republican Senate primary to replace retiring Senator Mitch McConnell and is expected to face Democrat Charles Booker in November. In Pennsylvania’s closely watched 7th Congressional District, Democrat Bob Brooks secured his party’s nomination and will challenge Republican incumbent Ryan Mackenzie in a race analysts believe could help determine control of the US House of Representatives.

In Alabama, Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville comfortably won his party’s nomination for governor and will face former Democratic Senator Doug Jones in a rematch of their 2020 Senate race. Georgia also saw strong attention on Senate and Supreme Court primaries, while election officials reported record early voting turnout across the state.