Azerbaijani President: We expect that Armenia will comply with the trilateral Declaration

"We expect that Armenia will comply with the trilateral Declaration signed on 10 November 2020 with respect to the opening of communications for Azerbaijan to have connection with its Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of the 9th Global Baku Forum entitled 'Challenges to the Global World Order', News.az reports

"Unfortunately, it’s more than one and a half year since Armenia signed a capitulation act, but so far there is no access. And this is unacceptable. First, this is a violation by Armenia of the provisions of trilateral Declaration, and it also creates a kind of imbalance in the region, because based on the same declaration, Azerbaijan undertook obligation to provide unimpeded access from Armenia to Karabakh region of Azerbaijan where Armenian population lives. So for one year and a half Armenians are using Lachin road to have this unimpeded connection, but Azerbaijanis cannot use the road through Armenia-Zangazur corridor to connect us with Nakhchivan. This is not fair and this is not just. We will never agree with that," said the head of state.

