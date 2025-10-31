Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani presidential aide, diplomats review Zangezur Corridor progress

Photo: AZERTAC

A delegation of foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan on Friday embarked on a trip to the country’s Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

The trip is being led by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, News.Az reports.

“We are visiting the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts together with members of the diplomatic corps, following in the footsteps of President Ilham Aliyev,” Hajiyev wrote on X.

The presidential aide said they first visited Jabrayil’s Horovlu village.  

“Throughout the visit, we will mainly focus on the construction of the Zangezur Corridor, as well as the ongoing railway and highway projects in the region. Since the 2020 Patriotic War, this marks our 20th visit to the liberated territories together with the diplomatic corps,” he added.

More than 100 representatives from 51 countries and 12 international organisations are taking part in the visit, arranged at the instruction of Azerbaijan's president. 


News.Az 

