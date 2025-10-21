Azerbaijan-Central Asia ties already transform into unified ‘6’ format: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and the Central Asia are transforming into a unified “6” format, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X.

Hajiyev recalled that in the past recent months, President Ilham Aliyev has made three visits to the Central Asian region, including Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.

“Today, President Ilham Aliyev is on a state visit to Kazakhstan. Previously, Azerbaijan–CentralAsia relations were often described in a “5+1” formula — symbolizing the five Central Asian states plus Azerbaijan as a separate partner. However, today this formula has evolved from a sheer mathematical concept into a political and historical reality — even into the matter of chemistry- transforming into a unified “6,” reflecting the deepening integration, constituting single geopolitical entity and shared destiny among these nations based on our common history, culture, traditions, ethnic and linguistic kinship,” the presidential aide emphasized.

