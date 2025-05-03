Azerbaijani presidential aide discusses Baku-Yerevan normalization with heads of think tanks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with heads of the country's think tanks and representatives of socio-political circles.

The meeting, hosted at the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), focused on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, News.Az reports.

"Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, regional and international security challenges, the Baku-Yerevan normalization process, steps taken to strengthen Azerbaijan's positions on international platforms, and strategic goals ahead were discussed during the meeting," the AIR Center wrote on X.

News.Az