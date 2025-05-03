Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani presidential aide discusses Baku-Yerevan normalization with heads of think tanks

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani presidential aide discusses Baku-Yerevan normalization with heads of think tanks
Photo: AIR Center

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with heads of the country's think tanks and representatives of socio-political circles.

The meeting, hosted at the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), focused on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, News.Az reports.

"Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, regional and international security challenges, the Baku-Yerevan normalization process, steps taken to strengthen Azerbaijan's positions on international platforms, and strategic goals ahead were discussed during the meeting," the AIR Center wrote on X.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      