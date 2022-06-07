Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with Turkish ambassador to US

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, who is paying a visit to Washington DC, held a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to the United States Hasan Murat Mercan, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Embassy in the US.

During the meeting, the parties reaffirmed the brotherly relations between the two countries and exchanged views on regional issues.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United States Khazar Ibrahim also took part in the meeting.


