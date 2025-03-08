Azerbaijani presidential aide slams Armenia’s propaganda campaign against war crimes trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has denounced Armenia’s new propaganda campaign aimed at discrediting the ongoing judicial proceedings against individuals charged with war crimes committed during Armenia’s military actions against Azerbaijan.

In a post on X, Hajiyev stated that the proceedings reveal significant facts regarding Armenia’s state responsibility for its military aggression and occupation, as well as the accountability of its political-military leadership and agents, News.Az reports.

He emphasized the gravity of the proceedings, opening his post with the phrase "Crime and Punishment!" to highlight the seriousness of the trial.

"The Court trial in Azerbaijan continues against individuals accused of committing numerous grave crimes, including crimes against humanity and war crimes, as part of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan from 1991 to 2023 as well as illegal activities perpetrated during the last years of the USSR," the presidential aide said.

"The proceedings reveal significant facts regarding Armenia’s state responsibility for its military aggression and occupation, as well as the accountability of its political-military leadership and agents."

According to the presidential aide, it appears that this process is causing serious concern for Armenia’s political leadership, leading them to launch a new propaganda campaign against the trial, interfering in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs. "Hopefully, Armenia, among other international legal obligations, as a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), acknowledges its responsibility for the act of aggression, war crimes and other grave crimes committed in this context," he added.

Hajiyev emphasized that instead of conducting unnecessary propaganda against the trial, the Armenian government should cooperate with the judicial process to help restoration of transitional justice and lasting peace in the region.

"A genuine intention for peace and a fresh start in relations with Azerbaijan, among other things, would be demonstrated by Armenia’s willingness to acknowledge it’s responsibility and hand over those accused of war crimes, especially those who are currently hiding within Armenian territory. However, if Armenia believes that its crimes will be forgotten or disappear over time, it is gravely mistaken. What is needed are real steps for justice and peace, not populist rhetoric," he said.

"In this regard, I invite Armenia’s political leadership, judicial authorities, and international partners to familiarize themselves with the 2019 “Report on War Crimes in the Occupied Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia’s Responsibility” (A/74/676 – S/2020/90), which was published as an official document of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council. Just as Azerbaijan successfully ended military aggression of Armenia through military-political means, it is now demonstrating a unique judicial practice in ensuring the rights of innocent victims of aggression, delivering justice, and holding individuals and state accused of military aggression, crimes against humanity and war crimes accountable. This judicial experience serves as an important precedent for the international community in preventing future military aggressions, war crimes, and crimes against humanity," Hajiyev noted.

Hajiyev concluded by citing key conclusions from the UN report, emphasizing Armenia’s legal responsibility.

“Extracts from the conclusions from the aforementioned independent and impartial legal report:

a. Armenia bears responsibility for war crimes which it has committed as a matter of the international law of State responsibility;

b. Such responsibility includes that of its agents and officials and those for whom it must be deemed liable by virtue of direct instruction;…” he stated.

