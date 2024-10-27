Azerbaijani presidential aide urges Armenia to bring all war criminals to justice

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said Armenia should prosecute all war criminals responsible for committing crimes against Azerbaijani civilians.

4 years passed since bombing of Barda city and surrounding villages of Azerbaijan by Armenian armed forces with Smerch missiles loaded with cluster ammunitions. As a result of which around 30 innocent civilians killed, 100 more seriously wounded. As a party to ICC, Republic of… pic.twitter.com/tdQJ6xEIpJ — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) October 27, 2024

He made the relevant statement in a post on his X account, marking the fourth anniversary of the bombing of Azerbaijan’s Barda city by Armenian armed forces during the 2020 Second Karabakh War, News.Az reports.“4 years passed since the bombing of Barda city and surrounding villages of Azerbaijan by Armenian armed forces with Smerch missiles loaded with cluster ammunitions. As a result of which around 30 innocent civilians were killed, 100 more seriously wounded,” the presidential aide stated.He added: “As a party to ICC, the Republic of Armenia bears the obligation and legal responsibility to bring to justice all war criminals who committed these and other heinous crimes against innocent civilians of Azerbaijan.”Today, Azerbaijan commemorates four years since Armenian troops launched missile attacks on Barda city.During the Second Karabakh War in 2020, Armenian troops subjected the Barda district and the city centre to rocket and artillery fire three times - on October 5, 8, 27 and 28, as well as November 7. As a result, 29 people were killed, 112 were injured, and significant damage was caused to civilian infrastructure and vehicles.In total, during the Patriotic War, Armenia shelled not only Barda but also Ganja, Yevlakh, Beylagan, Tartar, Gabala, Goranboy, Aghjabadi, Khizi, and other cities and regions with ballistic missiles and other heavy artillery systems. As a result of these military aggressions, 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed as a result of the military aggression of Armenia. Another 454 people were injured. In addition, a total of 12,292 properties and 288 vehicles were damaged, as well as 1,018 farms.

News.Az