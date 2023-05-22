Azerbaijani president’s visit to Lithuania will add a new positive dynamic to relations of bilateral cooperation: President

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev’s visit will add a new positive dynamic to the relations of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda said in a statement to the press in Vilnius, News.Az reports.

“A year ago, within the framework of my visit to Azerbaijan, we started important discussions and decided to strengthen our relations in terms of bilateral cooperation and in the fields of economy and education.

President Aliyev and I will open the second Lithuanian-Azerbaijani business forum today. I am sure that this platform will provide ample opportunities in the economic sector. At the same time, agreements on cooperation between Lithuania and Azerbaijan in the fields of environment, youth and law enforcement were signed today. This will give an important impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” the President of Lithuania underlined.

News.Az