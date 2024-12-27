Azerbaijani prioritizes strengthening friendship, co-op within OTS, says minister

Photo: The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday met with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

During the meeting, the OTS chief once again extended his condolences following the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane and wished patience to the families of the victims, News.az reports, citing the country's Foreign Ministry. Minister Bayramov expressed his gratitude for the letters of condolence and statements from the OTS and the Secretary General since the first minutes of the tragedy.He emphasized that strengthening friendship, brotherhood, and cooperation within the organization is a key priority, and that Azerbaijan consistently supports all steps, initiatives, and ideas aimed at realizing this potential within the Turkic Council framework.The parties discussed the significance of this year’s informal summit held in Shusha, the Karabakh Declaration adopted during the summit, as well as the decisions made during the Bishkek summit, all of which are important for multi-faceted cooperation within the organization.The adoption of the Common Turkic Alphabet, the new flag and logo of the organization, the decision to establish the Civil Defense Mechanism, and several other agreements have contributed to further strengthening the organization.

