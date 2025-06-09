Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General welcomed by Kenyan president

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev made an official visit to Kenya at the invitation of Renson Ingonga, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of Kenya.

Within the framework of the visit, Kenyan President William Ruto received Kamran Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The strengthening of bilateral relations was discussed during the meeting.


