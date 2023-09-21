Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office opens criminal case into killing of Russian peacekeepers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five Russian peacekeepers were killed on Wednesday after a car, which was mistaken for the one belonging to the illegal Armenian militants because of difficult terrain and rainy weather, was hit with gun fire from a group of Azerbaijani servicemen engaged in local anti-terror measures in the Janyatag village, News.az reports.

Moreover, one Russian peacekeeper was killed and one wounded after Kamaz truck was shot by unidentified illegal Armenian militants.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has launched criminal proceedings into both incidents.

The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan offered his condolences to his Russian counterpart during a telephone conversation held Thursday. The parties agreed to hold thorough investigation in close cooperation.

News.Az