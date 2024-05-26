Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani representatives attend NATO PA session

Azerbaijani MPs and members of the country’s mission to NATO are taking part in the spring session of the Alliance’s Parliamentary Assembly in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, News.Az reports.

The session, which will last until May 27, are attended by representatives of 32 member states of the alliance, as well as partner states.

Ukraine, climate and energy security, Black Sea region security, implementation of NATO's new defense plan, and other topical issues are on the session’s agenda.

