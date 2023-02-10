Azerbaijani rescuers pull two teenagers alive from rubble in Türkiye’s quake-hit Kahramanmaras

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani rescue team pulled two teenagers alive from under the rubble Thursday, more than three days after powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told News.Az.

As a result of the rescue operations carried out by the rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Kahramanmaras, a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were rescued alive from under the rubble after 86 hours (around 18:00 Turkish time) and 89 hours later (around 21:00 Turkish time) respectively and handed over to the authorities, the ministry said.

