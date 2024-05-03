Azerbaijani, Russian deputy premiers meet in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has met with his Russian counterpart Alexei Overchuk in Moscow, News.Az reports.

They reviewed the topical issues on the agenda concerning bilateral trade and economic cooperation within the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The parties paid special attention to issues of developing cooperation in economic and commercial, industry, energy, transport, agriculture, finance, health, culture, science, interregional cooperation, education and tourism domains.

The co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission affirmed their readiness to continue the constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani relations in all areas of cooperation.

News.Az