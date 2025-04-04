Azerbaijani, Russian FMs exchange congratulatory letters to mark 30 years of diplomatic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov have exchanged congratulatory letters to mark 33 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his letter, FM Bayramov extended congratulations to his Russian counterpart, praising the successful development of bilateral relations over the past decades, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

He emphasized that the ties between the two nations, rooted in shared historical values, mutual respect, and a commitment to each other's interests, have evolved from a strategic partnership into an allied interaction.

Bayramov underscored the importance of regular high-level political dialogue, which has played a crucial role in driving forward cooperation. He specifically pointed to the signing of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation on February 22, 2022, as a defining moment in the relationship, marking a shift to a new, qualitatively enhanced level of cooperation. This agreement laid the groundwork for long-term, multi-faceted collaboration in various areas, including trade, legal frameworks, and joint initiatives.

"Today, allied cooperation, characterized by intensive bilateral contacts, continues to strengthen fruitfully," Bayramov noted in his letter.

He highlighted the steady growth in trade turnover, the expansion of legal frameworks, and the successful implementation of joint projects. Furthermore, the enhancement of cultural, humanitarian, and interregional cooperation remains a focal point on the bilateral agenda.

Bayramov also praised the ongoing collaboration between the foreign ministries of both countries, which contributes to reinforcing their allied relationship across a broad spectrum of mutual interests. "I am convinced that Azerbaijan-Russia relations will continue to be comprehensively deepened and filled with new content in the interests of our states and peoples," Bayramov added, concluding his message with assurances of his highest respect for Lavrov.

