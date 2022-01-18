Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Russian leaders hold phone conversation

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday made a phone call to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin,  News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani leader’s press service.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state hailed the successful development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations and discussed prospects of the strategic partnership.

The presidents expressed satisfaction with the recent Russia-US contacts, the stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan and discuss the ongoing processes around Ukraine.

The Azerbaijani and Russian leaders also exchanged views on regional security issues.


