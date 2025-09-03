Azerbaijani, Russian presidents exchange greetings in Beijing - VIDEO
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin greeted each other with a handshake ahead of the military parade in Beijing.
President Ilham Aliyev also spoke separately with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in the Azerbaijani language, News.Az reports.
In #China, #VladimirPutin greeted President Ilham #Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva. pic.twitter.com/rZbt4HZO4K— News.Az (@news_az) September 3, 2025
The leaders of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan also exchanged a warm greeting in Beijing.
Warm communication in native language between the presidents of #Azerbaijan and Iran in #Beijing. pic.twitter.com/mrHwhxzVFI— News.Az (@news_az) September 3, 2025