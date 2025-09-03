Azerbaijani, Russian presidents exchange greetings in Beijing - VIDEO

Azerbaijani, Russian presidents exchange greetings in Beijing - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin greeted each other with a handshake ahead of the military parade in Beijing.

President Ilham Aliyev also spoke separately with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in the Azerbaijani language, News.Az reports.

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan also exchanged a warm greeting in Beijing.

Warm communication in native language between the presidents of #Azerbaijan and Iran in #Beijing. pic.twitter.com/mrHwhxzVFI — News.Az (@news_az) September 3, 2025

News.Az