Azerbaijani, Russian presidents exchange greetings in Beijing - VIDEO

  • Politics
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin greeted each other with a handshake ahead of the military parade in Beijing.

President Ilham Aliyev also spoke separately with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in the Azerbaijani language, News.Az reports.

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan also exchanged a warm greeting in Beijing.    


honor Patriotic War martyrs

