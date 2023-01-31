Azerbaijani, Russian Top Diplomats had phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 31, 2023, a phone conversation was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the phone conversation, bilateral issues between Azerbaijan and Russia, measures to ensure peace and stability in the region, including the current situation around the Lachin road were discussed.

regretfully that, according to the Tripartite Declaration, demonstrators' requests to halt economic activity and abuse the Lachin route in Azerbaijani territory where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is stationed had yet to be fulfilled.

He reminded that the claims about the blockade and the humanitarian situation are without basis.

He drew attention to the fact that, despite Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijan's territories for 30 years, Azerbaijan immediately after the war made proposals for establishing and normalizing relations with Armenia, and made efforts to reach an agreement in a short time in the direction of delimitation, opening of transport and communication lines, and a peace agreement with Armenia. Despite this, he said that the Armenian side's provocations hindered the process.

During the phone conversation, opinions were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az