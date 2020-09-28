Azerbaijani schoolchildren killed as a result of Armenian shelling

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Azerbaijani schoolchildren were killed as a result of the attack of the Armenian armed forces on September 28, the Azerbaijani Education Ministry said on Monday.

Yesterday, following the shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by Armenian armed forces in Naftalan city, an entire family was killed. Two of the family’s members - Shahriyar Gurbanov (born in 2007) and his cousin Fidan Gurbanova (born in 2006) were pupils of the Gashalti and Garagoyunlu village school named after Z. Rustamova, the ministry said.

News.Az