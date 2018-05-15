Azerbaijani SEC announces results of entrance exams on 2nd and 3rd specialty groups

Azerbaijani SEC announces results of entrance exams on 2nd and 3rd specialty groups

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Examination Center (SEC) has announced results of entrance exams on the 2nd and 3rd specialty groups held on May 13.

Applicants can learn information on the exam results by sending his/her “work number” to 7727 through mobile operators (Azercell, Bakcell, Nar), APA reports.

Each applicant is also able to enter the SEC’s website and get familiarized with graphic description of the exam results.

News.Az

News.Az