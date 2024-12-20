Azerbaijani serviceman injured in landmine blast
Photo: mod.gov.az
A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, Ziyad Salmanov, was injured in an anti-personnel landmine explosion along the country’s conditional border with Armenia on Friday.The incident took place in the direction of Sadarak district in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, on the Azerbaijan-Armenia conditional border at about 12:00 (local time) today, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement , News.Az reports.
The injured soldier received immediate first aid before being transferred to a military hospital. His condition is stable, and there is no threat to his life.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.